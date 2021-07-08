Sarah Fryday steps away from Tipp camogie panel to focus on teaching career

Tipperary’s hopes of making a breakthrough in the Senior Camogie Championship this year have been dealt a significant blow.

Clonoulty-Rossmore’s Sarah Fryday has stepped away from Bill Mullaney’s panel, ahead of a move to Abu Dhabi to take up a teaching role.

Sarah impressed for Tipp in the League this year in a wing-back role, after she returned to action following a cruciate knee injury last year.

She flies out in the first week of August, but says she’s left the Tipp panel already to prepare for the move and to allow the panel to prepare for Championship without her:

“I was of the opinion that I finished out the League and Munster Championship campaigns in full, and at the stage I’m at now, I’d only be training for a few weeks and only be able to play the first round games.

“From the team’s perspective, it’d be unfair to be playing up until the last round of group games and then them having to rejig the team, please God, ahead of the semi finals and final stages.

“And then from my own point of view, I do need a few weeks to come to terms with moving to the other side of the world, meet family and friends. I’m able to go back and play a bit of League with the club. That’s a big thing for me.

“I missed club Championship last year. Just to be able to go back and play with the girls you grew up with and play a few games, it’d be great to go back and get a League medal – it’s one we haven’t got.

“But we’ll see what happens. It was a tough decision to leave the panel, it wasn’t one I made lightly. But when I weighed everything up, I think it was the right decision to make to give myself time to come to terms with everything.”