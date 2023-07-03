Refocus needed for Tipp senior camogie team ahead of All-Ireland quarter final

The Tipperary senior camogie team must refocus ahead of next weekend’s All-Ireland quarter final.

That’s according to manager Denis Kelly who’s been reacting to the quarter-final draw.

After topping their group following Saturday’s draw with Kilkenny, Tipp had a 2/3rds (two-thirds) chance of being drawn straight to a semi final in three weeks time.

However, the Premier were instead drawn to a quarter final where they will play Antrim in Croke Park at 3.30pm on Saturday.

Speaking after the draw was made, Denis Kelly admits the extra rest would’ve been welcome:

“We can’t do anything about it now. We probably would’ve preferred that extra bit of a break because bodies are going to be sore and Antrim played today, so they’re going to be up in Croke Park and they’re going to give it everything as well. Look, we’d prefer the break, but it is what it is now, and we have to refocus the minds, get ourselves back in for recovery in the morning, and drive on next week and have everything right for next Saturday.”