Newcomers impress for Tipp in League opener

Tipperary’s impressive start to their Division 1 league campaign is hopefully a taste of things to come.

Bill Mullaney’s side ran out 3-16 to 3 point winners over Down at The Ragg last weekend

While accepting that it was a facile victory Tipperary camogie PRO Geraldine Kinnane says there are definitely positives to be taken from it, particularly from the younger players.

“The game was over I suppose after 15 minutes or so – they just blew Down out of the water really.

“It was an impressive performance but at the same time you wouldn’t be taking too much from it or you wouldn’t learn too much from it.

“Some of the newcomers – the likes of Claire Hogan really for me, I was impressed with her. Up from the Intermediate side last year. I thought she did very well.

“Casey Hennessy and Clodagh McIntyre all took the game to Down as well and were impressive so a good start all around.

Tipp’s next league outing is away to neighbours Offaly on February 19th.