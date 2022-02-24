New Tipp camogie sponsor unveiled

The Tipperary Camogie County Board has announced two new partnerships that will support the development of players, structures and facilities within the county.

Tipp camogie announced their new main sponsor which is Portlaoise based Alpha Drives Ltd – a company that will help steer Tipp camogie in a new direction.

The second announcement sees and athletic development partnership with Setanta College which will include the design and delivery of long term development programmes for players from Under 14 to Senior level.

The move will also ensure that camogie players within the county are provided with an equal level of athletic development support and facilities as their male counterparts in Tipp GAA following a similar partnership announced with Setanta in December.

Speaking at the launch Des Ryan of Thurles based Setanta College said they were excited to help Tipp Camogie build on the great progress it has made in senior years.