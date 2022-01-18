New Camogie chair says promoting the game will be key to development

The newly elected Tipperary based chair of the Munster Camogie Council has been outlining his hopes for his term of office.

Cashel King Cormacs Ger Browne has taken over the helm following last weekend’s convention in Thurles.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM Ger admitted there will be some tough challenges ahead which he hoped to meet head on.

“I suppose it wasn’t promoted really the way it should have been for years. But in the last two years it’s getting a lot of airtime.

“The tie up with the GAA for the commercial side of the Camogie will be a massive help to it as well.

“Hopefully going forward we’ll promote it a lot better than it has been because it’s a brilliant game and just needs to be promoted properly, that’s all.”