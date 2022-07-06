Mullaney steps down as Tipp Senior Camogie manager

Tipperary are on the lookout for a new senior camogie manager.

Bill Mullaney stepped down from his role as boss last night after five years in charge.

Tipp bowed out of the All-Ireland senior championship at the weekend despite beating Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Mullaney started out as a minor selector with Tipp, then manager where he guided the county to Munster and All-Ireland honours in 2016.

From 2018 to 2020 Bill also managed the Tipperary Intermediate team winning a National league in 2019 while also guiding both the senior and intermediate team to All-Ireland semi-finals.