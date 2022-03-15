Mullaney: Galway to provide a serious test for Tipp

The Tipperary senior camogie team is heading in the right direction, according to manager Bill Mullaney.

His side made it three wins from three in the league last Saturday, beating Dublin by four points in The Ragg.

The Premier can book their place in this year’s League final with a win away to All-Ireland champions Galway next Saturday.

Bill Mullaney says the Tribeswomen will be another step up in competition.

“Galway are going to be a serious test again next week, we’ll have to step up and be ready for it again.

“I think we’re ok, we’re going well and we’re going in the right direction preparing for the championship.”