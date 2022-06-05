Massive game for Tipp in senior camogie championship this afternoon

Tipperary have a massive game in the All-Ireland senior camogie championship this afternoon.

Bill Mullaney’s side take on Waterford in Semple Stadium at 2pm, with the game acting as a curtain raiser for the Munster senior hurling final.

The Premier come in to the game off the back of two draws so far in the competition.

With a victory granting the winner three points, Tipperary camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane knows a win is crucial today:

” We haven’t lost an game we’ve drawn two games and we’re only on 2 points, Waterford have won one lost one and they’re on three points.”

” A win is crucial… to try and get up that table.”

” There’s no easy matches left.”