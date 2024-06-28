Kinane: Tipp fired up for Kilkenny clash

A ‘ruthless’ Tipperary camogie team will be ready for their tough test against Kilkenny, according to a local analyst.

Denis Kelly’s charges are on a winning streak in the All Ireland Senior camogie group stages but face their toughest test in second placed Kilkenny in a crunch tie.

If the Premier can avoid defeat, they will claim top spot and top seed qualification for the knockout stages.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time, analyst Geraldine Kinane says Tipp have shown no mercy to opponents this championship.

That game throws in this Saturday in the Ragg at 4pm.