Kinane: Pressure on Tipp to progress in Camogie Championship

The loss of a number of key players from the Tipperary Camogie panel has been felt this year.

That’s according to PRO Geraldine Kinane who was reacting the weekend’s performance by the ladies in their round three Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior championship clash against Waterford.

The Deise won by 6 points, in what was described as a deserved win, by the ‘hungrier’ side with a final scoreline of 1-16 to 0-13.

Tipperary will now have to score all three points in their next two games against Wexford and Cork to be in with a qualifying chance.

Geraldine told Tipp FM that while they didn’t perform to their best abilities on Sunday, the impact of the loss of personnel cannot be denied.

“This year Karen Kennedy obviously still recovering from a shoulder surgery there at the start of the year… Orla O’Dwyer then in the half forward line she’s another huge loss and I just suppose we feel we can’t afford these losses and the other girls who’ve gone travelling… and aren’t available for selection this year.”

She says this has ‘added to the difficulties this year.”