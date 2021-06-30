Kinane: Munster and League campaigns will stand to Tipp

Tipperary will have to pick themselves up from two disappointing defeats as they head into the All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

Having lost their League semi-final to Kilkenny and the Munster Championship semi-final to Cork Tipp manager Bill Mullaney will now turn his attention to the All Ireland series.

Tipp FM analyst Geraldine Kinane says the focus for teams is always the All Ireland campaign and the outings against Cork and Kilkenny will stand to Tipp.

“The big one is always the All Ireland Championship. When you’re preparing at the start of the year you look at the League and you definitely go all out and try to win that and that definitely would be the case.”

“I suppose Munster wouldn’t even have been spoken about until after the Kilkenny game and even at that I’d say one eye was still kind of on the All Ireland Championship.”

“So from that point of view I wouldn’t be overly worried – you could look at it a different way and say they’re after having two really tough games.”

“And I think they have a nice group in the All Ireland series – we have Wexford, Offaly and Limerick.”

“We’ve avoided the top three teams and even avoided Waterford who would be seen as the next best after that going by the last few years.”