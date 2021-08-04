Kinane: Battle for places on Tipp senior camogie team hotting up

Tipperary have nearly three weeks to prepare for their next step in the All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

Following their win over Wexford at the weekend Bill Mullaney’s side have a quarter final tie with Waterford next time out.

The game will form part of a double-header at Páirc Uí Chaoimh with Kilkenny and Wexford meeting in the other quarter-final on Saturday the 28th of August.

Camogie analyst Geraldine Kinane says Tipp are hopefully on track to reach an elusive All Ireland final.

“Three steps so far and we’ve got three wins under our belt and relatively comfortable wins.”

“The main thing now is they’ve got three weeks for a quarter final and you’d be hoping there would be a lot of competition for places and that training would be going well. Hopefully everyone will stay injury free and that anybody with knocks or niggles would get sorted.”

“A big win at the next stage grow in confidence and move on to the semi-final with a real good shout.”

“So far I’d imagine the management are very happy and very pleased with how it’s going.”