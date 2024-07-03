Kelly: Tipperary are in the ideal position

The Tipp senior camogie side secured their place in the All-Ireland semi-finals over the weekend with a three point win over Kilkenny to top their group with five wins from five.

The semi-finals are fixed for the weekend of July 27th where a double header will take place in Nowlan Park.

Speaking on Extra-Time, Tipp manager Denis Kelly says topping the group and getting straight to a semi-final was a big priority for his side.

“Yeah it was pretty big because that four week gap, while sometimes teams don’t use it to their advantage but we have this week now where we can take a few days just to rest and towards the end of the week we’ll get back and we have a two week block then in the middle where we can drive things on again and prep for the semi-final.

“It is ideal because while the championship some of the games haven’t been the toughest of games it is still five championship games and we haven’t got much rest in between all those so it’s nice to get a bit of a breather.”