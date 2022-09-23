Kelly relishing role as Tipp Senior Camogie manager

Incoming Tipperary senior camogie manager Denis Kelly says there’s huge potential in the current group of players.

The Toomevara man is to be put forward for ratification at the next meeting of the county camogie board and will become the new senior boss.

Kelly worked as a coach under previous manager Bill Mullaney and says he’s excited to build on the progress made on the squad over the last number of years.

Denis says he is privileged to take on the role.

“Yeah I’m pure delighted with getting the news that I’m going to be the new manager, it’s something I’ve had in my head for a while.

“There’s a great bunch of players in there and I was working as a coach there for the last couple of years with them and I see the progress they have been making and I feel there is another step or two to be made.

“That really enticed me to throw my hat in the ring for the big job and I’m just delighted now.

“It’s a privilege for myself and my family to get the gig.

“To be leading Tipperary at any level is a great honour and to be leading this team out and managing this team for 2023 will be brilliant and I’m really looking forward to it now.”