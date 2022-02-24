Kelly: Bigger challenges lie ahead for Tipp in Camogie League

Tipperary will hope to build on their blistering start to the 2022 National Camogie League.

They’ve notched up impressive scores in both their outings so far – putting 4-21 past Offaly and racking up 3-15 against Down.

Next up for Bill Mullaney’s side is a home game against Dublin which no doubt will be a more difficult task.

Tipp coach Denis Kelly says they’re happy with the way things are going.

“I suppose in Offaly’s defence they were understrength with the ladies playing in the All Ireland semi-final against Gaultier. They were down between 8 and 10 players.

“But look, we’re just concentrating on our own gig I suppose and getting on with it – trying to develop for later on in the year.

“It’s going well so far but the bigger challenge maybe lies ahead with Dublin and please God we’ll be up to that one as well and then Galway is the round after that so there’s bigger challenges of us.”