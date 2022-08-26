Interviews this week for new Tipp senior camogie manager

Interviews are taking place this week in the search for the new Tipperary senior camogie manager.

The position became available in July when Bill Mullaney stepped down after five years in charge.

Tipperary camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane says there has been great interest in the role.

She explained how the process will play out over the coming week:

“There was great interest in the position and a lot of candidates are after applying for it.

“At the moment, the county board are putting a panel together to do interviews and they’re hoping to have interviews later on this week.

“They have a panel and are just trying to nail them all down but people are away on holidays and all that but I’d expect now between this week and next week, all the interviews will be carried out and I suppose a decision will have to be made then with the county board.”