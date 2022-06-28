Huge weekend for Tipp senior camogie team

The Tipperary camogie team will be without two players for the remainder of the season.

Knockavilla’s Caoimhe McCarthy and Éire Óg Annacarty’s Gemma Fox both underwent surgery recently for knee ligament injuries, which will keep the pair out of action for the rest of the season.

In a tweet, Tipperary camogie wished the pair a speedy recovery and looked forward to seeing them in club and county colours in the future.

As for the Tipperary senior team, they take on Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday at 4pm, where anything but a win will end the Premier’s season.