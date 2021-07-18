Fryday: Offaly will be out for revenge

Tipperary’s senior Camogie side begin their All-Ireland Championship campaign this afternoon with a trip to Offaly.

Banagher is the venue for the 2.30pm throw-in, with Bill Mullaney’s side hoping to make the breakthrough this year to a first All-Ireland final since 2006.

Both sides met in the League quarter-finals last month, with Tipperary pulling away in the second half to win 4-17 to 0-13.

Sarah Fryday played that day for Tipperary, but has pulled out of the panel for the Championship due to work commitments.

She says that the scoreline flattered Tipperary.

“I think it’s going to be a completely different game from what was in the League.”

“They’re going to be a new outfit – really hungry and what better for them to have us at home and have that beating and a lot of hurt to come back.”

“Offaly are a very proud camogie team and they will have not enjoyed that League game at all.”