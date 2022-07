Éire Óg Annacarty have been crowned the first ever Tipperary U21 county camogie champions.

A new competition in Tipperary this year, the West side defeated Gortnahoe-Glengoole in the decider on Sunday evening on a final score of 7-19 to 4-08.

Ten goals in the first half, saw Annacarty take a commanding 7-11 to 3-04 lead in at the break.

This strong first half showing saw Annacarty to victory, with captain Sorcha White lifting the trophy in The Ragg.