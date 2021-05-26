Drom and Thurles await decision on whether Munster finals will be played

Thurles Sarsfields and Drom-Inch should know by tonight whether they will be playing off their respective Munster Club camogie finals from last year.

Both clubs were among 35 across the country who brought a case against the Camogie Association to the Disputes Resolution Authority last week regarding the cancellation of the remaining games in the 2020 All-Ireland Club Camogie Championships.

A decision from the DRA is expected to be made tonight.

If the games do go ahead, they could be played between June 7th and 27th, as the clubs suggested.

Tipp camogie manager Bill Mullaney says while he understands the clubs concerns, it would have a big impact on his side’s championship preparations.

“I think it would be a big interruption to us in our preparation for the championship coming up – three weeks is a long gap.”

“Drom and Thurles are obviously very strong clubs and have a lot of players – it would affect our numbers and our training as well.”

“Bu look I can understand their point, where they’re coming from and what they’re trying to achieve and I’d love to see Drom and Thurles winning the Munster Championship and All Ireland Championships more importantly as well.”

“But as I say it hasn’t really come to me yet – if it’s settled or does come up we’ll have to have a sit down and chat about it with the panel and the girls and everyone involved.”