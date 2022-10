Drom-Inch are gunning for a fourth county senior camogie title in a row.

The reigning county champions take on Clonoulty/Rossmore in Saturday’s decider at 3pm in the County Camogie Grounds.

The sides have met in the previous two county finals, with Drom coming away with the victory on each occasion.

Speaking to Tipperary camogie, Drom captain Mairead Eviston says they will need their A game to repeat that result on Saturday.