Drom – Inch players return to Tipp camogie panel

The Tipperary senior camogie team take on Dublin in the League tomorrow.

Players from Drom-Inch have returned to the matchday panel for the first time this season, having had a break following their extended club campaign.

Tipp manager Bill Mullaney says their absence has allowed more depth to be added to the squad.

“You couldn’t but wish Drom a break. The Drom players had a fabulous year, they were hurling for fourteen months and brought a lot of honour to Tipperary with a Munster championship win and we’re always delighted to have those players involved.

“It did give the opportunity to the other girls and I thought that now they have actually added a bit of depth, there’s competition in all places and in all positions and hopefully it raises the standard and drives us on.

“There’s nobody too comfortable, there’s somebody actually after their position and they have to fight hard to get it and keep it.”

Throw-in is at 2pm in The Ragg tomorrow afternoon.