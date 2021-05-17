Drom & Inch not giving up on Munster Club finals

Drom-Inch camogie manager Pat Ryan still believes last year’s Munster Club finals can be played.

A decision from the Camogie Association last week to cancel the unfinished 2020 provincial and All-Ireland club series has been met with much pushback.

They believe that the finals can be fitted into this year’s fixture calendar.

Drom-Inch were due to play in the Munster senior final whilst Thurles Sarsfields were due to play in the Intermediate decider.

Drom manager Pat Ryan is still holding out hope that the decision can be overturned.

“We’re disappointed but I’m still holding out hope that it could be played. I’m not fully convinced that it’s done and dusted – I think there might be still a chance that it might be played.”

“Now I’m not trying to build the hopes of everyone in it but I don’t think it’s dead in the water yet.”

“I think it could be overturned for the simple fact that it only requires one day to play the two games in the one venue.”