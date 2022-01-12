Drom & Inch and Knockavilla Kickhams fly the flag for Tipp in Munster finals

It’s a busy month for club camogie in Tipperary with two teams in Munster final action on Saturday week.

Having won their 2020 Munster Senior Club title just a few weeks ago Drom & Inch will compete in the 2021 decider against Scariff Ogonelloe of Clare in Mallow on Saturday 22nd at 2.30.

Meanwhile Knockavilla Kickhams are in the Intermediate final as part of a double-header in Mallow.

Speaking on Tipp FM’s Extra Time County Board PRO Geraldine Kinane said Drom & Inch have regrouped well with such a short space between the 2020 and 21 deciders.

“I certainly was wondering would they have the mental and physical fitness to stay going for another match and another campaign but they seem to refocus no problem and their attitude was top class.

“They have a Munster final now in two weeks’ time and just to mention Knockavilla Kickhams as well – they have the Intermediate final in two weeks’ time as well. It’s a double header in Mallow.

“It’s great for Tipperary camogie to have two clubs in the Munster finals.”