Drom-Inch to face Newcastle West in Munster semi-final

Four weeks after losing to Sarsfields of Galway in the postponed 2020 All-Ireland semi-final, Drom-Inch senior camogie team are in action again this Saturday.

Having only won the coveted Munster title at the end of November, they will be determined not to surrender at the first hurdle in the provincial competition.

Standing in their way is Newcastle West who won their second every Limerick county title at the end of November

Drom-Inch will be without the services of centre back and inter-county defender Mairead Eviston who had knee surgery just before Christmas.

A huge prize awaits the winners with a place in the Munster final on the 22nd January.

Throw-in for the 2021 Munster semi-final is at 1 o’clock on Saturday afternoon at the Drom-Inch grounds.