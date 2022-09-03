Drom-Inch beat Clonoulty/Rossmore in county senior camogie championship game

Drom-Inch have come out on top in this mornings clash between two of the favourites for the county senior camogie championship.

In a repeat of the last two county finals, reigning champions Drom-Inch took on Clonoulty/Rossmore in Clonoulty with that game ending – 1-16 (19) 3-12 (21).

The other game today in Group 2 sees Nenagh host Annacarty at 6pm.

Meanwhile in group 1, Cashel are at home to Burgess/Duharra whilst Thurles Sarsfields travel to Dolla to play Silvermines.

Both of those games also get underway at 6pm.

Two games take place in the Intermediate championship at 6pm this evening.

Boherlahan-Dualla host Shannon Rovers whilst Borrisileigh are at home to Kilruane MacDonaghs.