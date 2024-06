Tipperary remain unbeaten are in All Ireland senior camogie championship.

They followed up their victory over Waterford last weekend with a comprehensive win against Derry this afternoon in Owenbeg.

Denis Kelly’s side were 5-22 to 13 point winners

Meanwhile the Tipperary premier junior side also notched up a win today.

They beat Tyrone by 1-27 to 1-8 in Garvaghey.