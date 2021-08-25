Do-or-die for Tipp on Sunday

Former Tipperary senior camogie player Geraldine Kinane says there are no more excuses as the Premier look to make a long awaited breakthrough to an All-Ireland Final.

Tipperary overcame Waterford by six points in the quarter-finals to set up a fourth All-Ireland semi-final in a row.

Having failed to reach an All-Ireland final since 2006 Tipp are aiming to end that run against Galway in Croke Park this Sunday.

Tipp FM analyst Geraldine Kinane says this group of players need to grasp the opportunity.

“It’s the fourth year in a row that those four teams have reached the semi-finals – the unfortunate thing is that we’re the only one of those teams to not win an All-Ireland in those four years but also we haven’t reached the final.”

“That has to change and the girls have to be saying this needs to change – and I think it needs to change on Sunday.”

“In my opinion our time has come – there can’t be anymore waiting, anymore excuses or talk of transition. This group are together long enough now, there’s an excellent management team and they’ve shown they’re good enough to beat one of the top three and I think why not on Sunday.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary from Croke Park this Sunday for the 2pm throw-in.