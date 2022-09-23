David Sullivan to take the helm as Tipp Junior Camogie manager

David Sullivan has been put forward for ratification as the Tipperary Junior Camogie manager for the 2023 season.

The Lorrha man is currently managing the Drumcullen senior hurlers in Offaly while also coaching the Killimor Intermediate Camogie team in Galway.

Last year David managed and coached Scariff Ogonnelloe in Clare to senior county and Munster titles.

He also has previous experience managing and coaching both hurling and camogie teams in his own club Lorrha as well as having previously worked with Silvermines camogie and various other camogie clubs in Galway, Offaly and Clare.

The Tipperary County Board say they are delighted to have David on board as the new Junior manager and wish him and his management team which will be confirmed in the coming weeks the very best of luck.