Croke Park would be ‘a nice Christmas present’ for Drom-Inch camogie team

By
Paul Carroll
-
December 7th, 2022: Aoife McGrath (Drom and Inch), pictured alongside Loughiel Shamrocks' Amy Boyle ahead of the 2022 AIB Camogie All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Final, which takes place this Saturday, December 10th at 1pm at Donaghmore Ashbourne GAA.

A trip to Croke Park would be ‘a nice Christmas present’ for the Drom-Inch senior camogie team.

That’s according to Drom’s Aoife McGrath as the Tipperary champions prepare for Saturday’s All-Ireland senior club camogie semi-final.

Louughiel Shamrocks of Antrim provide the opposition, with a place in the final in Croke Park the prize for the winner.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game, Aoife says getting to Croke Park would be massive:

“To play in Croke Park with your club would be very special and in the lead up to Chrostmas it would be a nice Christmas present.

“It’s a massive occasion and to get over the line and have a prize like that at the end of it would be massive and it’s something we can hopefully achieve on Saturday.”

Aoife knows a big performance will be needed against the Ulster champions:

“We know the challenge that’s ahead of us.

“They’re going to be a really tough, physical side, fast, well able to hurl so we will have to give a really good account of ourselves.

“We have been training hard, the managemnet team have worked it very well trying to push ourselves to a new level and really get the most out of every session.

“Hopefully come Saturday we can give the best performance so far.”

We'll have live commentary live from Ashbourne GAA, Co. Meath for that game on Saturday at 1pm