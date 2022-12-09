Croke Park would be ‘a nice Christmas present’ for Drom-Inch camogie team

A trip to Croke Park would be ‘a nice Christmas present’ for the Drom-Inch senior camogie team.

That’s according to Drom’s Aoife McGrath as the Tipperary champions prepare for Saturday’s All-Ireland senior club camogie semi-final.

Louughiel Shamrocks of Antrim provide the opposition, with a place in the final in Croke Park the prize for the winner.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game, Aoife says getting to Croke Park would be massive:

“To play in Croke Park with your club would be very special and in the lead up to Chrostmas it would be a nice Christmas present.

“It’s a massive occasion and to get over the line and have a prize like that at the end of it would be massive and it’s something we can hopefully achieve on Saturday.”

Aoife knows a big performance will be needed against the Ulster champions:

“We know the challenge that’s ahead of us.

“They’re going to be a really tough, physical side, fast, well able to hurl so we will have to give a really good account of ourselves.

“We have been training hard, the managemnet team have worked it very well trying to push ourselves to a new level and really get the most out of every session.

“Hopefully come Saturday we can give the best performance so far.”

We’ll have live commentary live from Ashbourne GAA, Co. Meath for that game on Saturday at 1pm with thanks to Inch House Black and White pudding, Templemore.