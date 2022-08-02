Closing date looms for Tipp camogie management posts

There’s expected to be “huge interest” for the vacant Tipperary senior camogie manager role.

That’s according to Tipperary camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane.

The county board are in search of new Senior, Premier Junior and Minor camogie managers. with the closing date for applications fast approaching this Thursday, August 4th.

Geraldine Kinane says the senior job is a very attractive role in particular.

“There’s a great group of players there and they’ve been knocking on the door for the last few years and they bet Cork this year.

“I think it is a job that many people would be interested in and it’s exactly what any manager or coach would want to do is work with players who are ambitious and that have skill and talent and want to win.

“It could just take a magic formula and someone to come in and just slightly change direction or just a fresh face or whatever that could get the girls over the line and just reboot and reenergize them and follow on from the great work that was done by Bill Mullaney and his team for the last five years.”