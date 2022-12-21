Clodagh Quirke and Karen Kennedy to captain Tipp senior camogie team

‘Two serious leaders’ have been appointed joint-captains of the Tipperary senior camogie team.

That’s according to camogie analyst and Tipperary Camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane.

It was announced earlier this week that Clonoulty-Rossmore’s Clodagh Quirke and Thurles Sarsfields’ Karen Kennedy would be joint-captains for 2023.

Clodagh played a handful of games towards the end of last season as she recovered from injury whilst Karen missed the entire intercounty season through injury in 2022.

Geraldine Kinane says having the two back fit will be a huge boost to Denis Kelly’s side.

“It just shows what a loss they were last year.

“Obviously Karen didn’t play at all last year, she was back playing with the club at the end of the summer.

“Clodagh was injured for a lot of last year and came in in the last few championship games.

“To see the two of them named as joint-captains for 2023 I suppose is just a reminder of what a loss they were to the set up last year, that’s the calibre of players they are.

“They are two of the first names on the team sheet, they are two serious leaders, they are well respected within the camp and that’s why they have been made captain and I suppose that’s a positive looking ahead to next year knowing that you’ll have those two girls back fit.”