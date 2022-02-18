Camogie: Tipp hope to continue winning start to League campaign

Tipp senior camogie manager Bill Mullaney has named his starting 15 to take on Offaly in Division 1 of the League.
Tipp opened their campaign with 3-16 to 3 point victory over Down.
The team lines out as follows:
Aine Slattery of Shannon Rovers is between the posts.
Full backs:
Julieanne Bourke (JC) (Borris-Ileigh)
Sorcha Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs)
Sarah Delaney (Boherlahan Dualla)
Half Backs:
Gemma Fox (Eire Og Annacarty)
Courtney Ryan (Clonoulty Rossmore)
Karin Blair (Cashel King Cormacs)
Midfield:
Caoimhe Maher (Burgess Duharra)
Grace O’Brien (JC) (Nenagh Eire Og)
Half Forward Line:
Caoimhe McCarthy (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)
Roisin Howard (Cahir)
Jenny Grace (Burgess-Duharra)
Full Forwards:
Clodagh McIntyre (Lorrha)
Claire Hogan (St. Cillians)
Eimear Heffernan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)
The Round 2 game is on in the Shamrocks GAA ground at Mucklagh at 2 o’clock tomorrow afternoon.