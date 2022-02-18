Camogie: Tipp hope to continue winning start to League campaign

Tipp senior camogie manager Bill Mullaney has named his starting 15 to take on Offaly in Division 1 of the League.

Tipp opened their campaign with 3-16 to 3 point victory over Down.

The team lines out as follows:

Aine Slattery of Shannon Rovers is between the posts.

Full backs:

Julieanne Bourke (JC) (Borris-Ileigh)

Sorcha Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs)

Sarah Delaney (Boherlahan Dualla)

Half Backs:

Gemma Fox (Eire Og Annacarty)

Courtney Ryan (Clonoulty Rossmore)

Karin Blair (Cashel King Cormacs)

Midfield:

Caoimhe Maher (Burgess Duharra)

Grace O’Brien (JC) (Nenagh Eire Og)

Half Forward Line:

Caoimhe McCarthy (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)

Roisin Howard (Cahir)

Jenny Grace (Burgess-Duharra)

Full Forwards:

Clodagh McIntyre (Lorrha)

Claire Hogan (St. Cillians)

Eimear Heffernan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)

The Round 2 game is on in the Shamrocks GAA ground at Mucklagh at 2 o’clock tomorrow afternoon.