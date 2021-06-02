Broad welcome for Camogie Association decision to allow 2020 Club Championship to be played

There’s a mixture of relief and excitement in mid Tipperary after the decision to complete the 2020 All-Ireland Club Camogie series.

The move was made last night to complete the outstanding games after the County Championships end in November, and before the 2021 provincial series begins.

Tipperary senior champions Drom-Inch will now get the opportunity to face Inagh-Kilnamona of Clare in the Munster final.

Drom-Inch Manager Pat Ryan says the timing isn’t ideal, but he’s pleased they have a chance to play.

“We can prepare now – we can prepare better for it. I know it’s further down the road than we envisaged. We were hoping it would be maybe the end of this month or thereabouts but look beggars can’t be choosers and we’re happy with the outcome so we just have to plan for that now.”

Meanwhile, near neighbours Thurles Sarsfields will also get the chance to take on Waterford side Gailtír in the Munster Intermediate decider.

Sars player Katie McCormack says the decision generated relief and euphoria.

“We were absolutely thrilled – I suppose we were hopeful and at the same time we didn’t want to get our hopes up too much.”

“The way we felt at the start of May and now at the start of June is completely different so we were just so delighted and so appreciative that the Camogie Association did meet with our representatives and that they listened to 35 clubs.”

“That’s so important – we just wanted to play and we’re so grateful that they’ve given us that opportunity.”