2020 Munster Club Camogie finals to go ahead

Drom & Inch and Thurles Sarsfields will get to play they’re respective Munster Club finals from last year.

Following discussions with the Camogie Association the 2020 Provincial and All Ireland club championships will be reinstated and will take place after the County Championships conclude in November.

Drom & Inch are due to line out in the senior decider against Clare champions, Inagh-Kilnamona while Sars are in the Intermediate final against Waterford side Gailtír

The 2020 club competitions will conclude before the 2021 provincial series starts.