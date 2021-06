A fixture headache for Tipperary’s dual camogie and ladies football players has been avoided.

Tipperary’s Ladies National Football League relegation-playoff with Westmeath, originally fixed for Sunday afternoon, has instead been rearranged for Saturday at 1.30 in Banagher.

The Tipperary senior camogie team, featuring dual stars Róisín Howard and Orla O’Dwyer, had already been fixed to play Kilkenny in the League semi-finals on Sunday afternoon.