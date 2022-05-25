Call for better investment in underage GAA coaching in Tipp

Coaching structures in Tipperary need to be examined in the wake of the Premier’s exit from the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

That’s the view of former Minor and Under 21 manager William Maher.

Tipp failed to win any of their provincial championship games in their first season under manager Colm Bonnar.

William Maher says addressing the lack of Games Development Administrators in Tipp would be a starting point.

“I think we have four GDA’s in Tipperary – that’s four people on the ground coaching across the whole county. I think Wexford have something like 16 or 17 and counting so we’re being completely left behind as regards investment and I suppose organisation of how to build a structure.

“It’s top to bottom – this is a really, really big issue that we have to face. If we don’t face it we’ll stay where we are but there has to be an appetite out there to accept things aren’t the way they should be and how we go about changing them.”