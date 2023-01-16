Busy time for Tipp inter county players in College

It’s a busy time of the year for many inter county players attending college.

As county teams compete in pre season tournaments and prepare for the league, third level college competeitions are also taking place.

Tipperary’s Clodagh McIntyre is one of many players trying to balance both, as she prepares for Ashbourne Cup action this week with UCD.

However, Clodagh says there is good communication between county and college management:

“We’re actually lucky the Tipp manager always communicates with the manager in UCD so not a whole load is expceted from us.

“We’re not expected to travel down too much during the week because then you’d be wrecked and exhausted and you just wouldn’t be in any right frame of mind for matches.

“We’re lucky in that sense, the Tipp manager understands during the week that we’re training away up in college and then at the weekend we come back to them.”

Clodagh lines out for UCD in their Ashbourne Cup game against Mary I on Tuesday.