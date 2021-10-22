Busy time for dual clubs still involved in football and hurling championships

Loughmore Castleiney dual star John Meagher says he’s loving playing week on week in the Tipperary club championships.

Between Gaelic football and hurling Frankie McGrath’s charges have played twelve weeks in a row and are hoping their amazing run will continue as they stay in the hunt for both county titles this Autumn.

The Mid Tipp club are into the last four in the senior hurling championship where they will take on Borris Ileigh on Sunday week, but before that they will play in the quarter finals of the football championship where Kilsheelan Kilcash await this Saturday afternoon in a game you can hear live here on Tipp FM.

The southern side will prove difficult opponents for Loughmore after finishing top of their group in the county series of the football championship and they are also in the semi-finals of the county Intermediate hurling championship.

Both dual clubs are performing well in their respective competitions to date and for Loughmore Castleiney’s John Meagher this season has been intense but has also been incredibly enjoyable.

“The training that we’ve been doing midweek has been minimal enough – you’re just trying to flush out the legs and have yourself primed to go again the following weekend.

“You train to play games and we’re getting big games every single weekend pretty much since we started I suppose nearly three months ago with the mid championship and then we were into the group stages of the hurling and football.

“It’s tough at times but we’ve been lucky enough touch wood with injuries and hopefully that will continue. If you can stay injury free its very enjoyable because as a player you just want to be playing games.”

For Kilsheelan Kilcash player Bill Maher the weekend starts early as his sister Nicole is getting married to Rob in Kilsheelan today!

Tipp footballer Bill says he’s hoping it will be a wonderful weekend all round for those from Kilsheelan.

“Yeah, its been a great few weeks. For us anyway its kind of uncharted waters for this particular Kilsheelan panel to be gone this far into the year so we’re really enjoying it and hopefully it goes on for another couple of weeks.”

Tipp FM will be live from Cashel tomorrow at 3.30 for the meeting of Kilsheelan-Kilcash and Loughmore-Castleiney in their senior clash.

That live commentary is with thanks to Jim Strang & Sons, Peugeot dealer Kilsheelan.

The knockout action in the Tipperary Club Football Championships gets underway tonight.

The first of the Intermediate quarter finals takes place in New Inn at 7.30, where Galtee Rovers take on Mullinahone.