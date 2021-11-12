Across The Line – Friday November 12th, 2021

This evening’s edition of Across The Line includes a bumper preview of the weekend’s hurling action, with the Dan Breen, O’Riain, Intermediate and Junior A cups up for grabs.

We speak to Eoin Kelly about the Dan Breen final between Thurles and Loughmore, Ken Hogan on the O’Riain final between Templederry and Killenaule, and Tipperary GAA PRO Jonathan Cullen talks to us about what fans can expect over the next few days.

We also have camogie with Geraldine Kinane, who focuses on the Intermediate County Final.

And there’s a focus on the latest with greyhound racing with Barry Drake (thanks to Greyhound Racing Ireland):