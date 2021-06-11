4 Changes to Tipp team to face Westmeath tomorrow

Declan Carr has made four changes to his Tipperary side ahead of the National Ladies Football League relegation play-off with Westmeath tomorrow.

Aishling Moloney and Emma Morrissey, who both exited the defeat to Dublin last week with injury, have been named on the bench with Angela McGuigan and Ava Fennessy replacing them in the half forward line.

Laura Dillon replaces Róisín Daly at wing back, while dual star Róisín Howard starts at full forward in place of Marie Creedon.

Throw-in in Banagher tomorrow is at 1.30.