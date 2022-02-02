3rd Level GAA action to the fore today

There are crucial games in the Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups later today.

The last two quarter finals of the Sigerson Cup football take place this evening with DCU facing UUJ and the University of Limerick taking on Queen’s Belfast.

Meanwhile, the final standings in Groups A and B of the Fitzgibbon Cup hurling will be determined later today.

NUI Galway host UCC at 4.45 with both sides already having qualified for the quarter-finals.

Mary Immaculate College host UCD at 12.30 in Limerick, with both sides looking for their first win.

In Group B, places in the knockout stages are still up for grabs.

DCU host the unbeaten IT Carlow, while the winless Maynooth University travel to take on Waterford IT.

Both games throw in at 7.15.