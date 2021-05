Tipp All Ireland winner Johnny Everard has passed away at the age of 97.

The Moyne-Templetuohy man was an accomplished hurler and footballer and won an All Ireland medal when Tipp beat Kilkenny in the 1950 All Ireland senior hurling final to add to his league and Munster titles.

Johnny also won a Munster Junior Football title with Tipp in 1952.

He was a selector on the Moyne-Templetuohy team that won the County Senior Hurling title in 1971.