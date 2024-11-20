13% increase in Tipp GAA club match pass for 2025

The price of the Tipperary GAA club season pass is going up by €20.

The popular pass grants access to all club matches throughout the county for the year.

Last year, the pass cost €150, however this has now been increased to €170.

Although this is the first price increase in two years, this continues an upward trend, with the pass priced at €120 back in 2020.

Tipp GAA says administration costs have risen this year so to try and provide financial stability to the county board, the products that they can sell to the public must be priced accordingly.

The pass can be bought on the event section of the Tipperary GAA app.