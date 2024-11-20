LISTEN
Good Morning Tipperary with Andrew Looby

Good Morning Tipperary with Andrew Looby

LISTEN LIVE
advertisement

13% increase in Tipp GAA club match pass for 2025

Date:

Share:

SportGAA

The price of the Tipperary GAA club season pass is going up by €20.

The popular pass grants access to all club matches throughout the county for the year.

- Advertisement -

Last year, the pass cost €150, however this has now been increased to €170.

Although this is the first price increase in two years, this continues an upward trend, with the pass priced at €120 back in 2020.

Tipp GAA says administration costs have risen this year so to try and provide financial stability to the county board, the products that they can sell to the public must be priced accordingly.

The pass can be bought on the event section of the Tipperary GAA app.

advertisement

Latest News

News

Caution advised following overnight frost

Locals across Tipperary are being warned to take extra care this morning on...
Election 2024

N24 a key election issue on Tipp – Kilkenny border

General election candidates of both sides of the Kilkenny - Tipperary border are...
News

Snow expected in Tipperary on Thursday morning

We could be waking up to snow in Tipperary on Thursday morning Met Éireann...
Election 2024

Nenagh A&E, Garda College and Racket Hall dominate latest election...

Healthcare, policing, water and immigration were the main topics discussed during the second...
advertisement

Catch-Up

Ar An Lá Seo

Ar An Lá Seo 19-11-24

Fáilte ar ais chuig eagrán nua de Ar An Lá Seo ar an...
Podcasts

Candidate Debate – Nenagh 1

The second Tipp FM Election Candidate Dail Debate took place live in nenagh...
Podcasts

Tipp Today Full Show 191124

On Tuesdays Tipp Today, we came live from Nenagh as Journalist Ronan Dodd...
advertisement

Follow us

Make sure to keep up to date and follow us on all platforms

Download Our App

Useful Links

© 2024 Tipp FM. All Rights Reserved.