GAA Recap: Loughmore win the double; Moyne miss out on Munster semi-final

Loughmore-Castleiney have completed a Senior Club Hurling and Football double after a one-point win in another classic final replay.

The Mid side have won their fourth Dan Breen Cup, beating Thurles Sarsfields 2-14 to 2-13 in Thurles, after trailing by three points at half time.

They go on to face Eire Og Ennis in the Munster Football quarter-finals next weekend, before facing Ballygunner in the hurling semi-finals the following week.

County Intermediate hurling champions Moyne-Templetuohy have been beaten in their Munster Intermediate quarter-final.

They lost to Kerry Senior champions Kilmoyley by 4-12 to 0-14 in Templetuohy.

Nenagh Eire Og are County Junior B Football champions. They beat Aherlow 0-11 to 0-6 in Borrisoleigh this afternoon.

Read also: Drom-Inch crowned Munster Senior Camogie Champions

Read also: Aherlow beat Kerry champions to reach Munster Senior Club Final