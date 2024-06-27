“The Future is very Bright for these Young Players” – Callanan

A former Tipperary star believes the minor hurling team has strong enough players to claim silverware this weekend.

Tipp will face Kilkenny in the Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Final in UPMC Nowlan Park this Saturday evening at 5:30pm.

Both teams come into the showpiece game after winning their provincial championships and narrowly winning their semifinals in extra time.

The panel will be announced later this week but former Tipperary minor hurler Seamus Callanan thinks some of the players will be good enough to even fill his boots in the future.

“There’s some fantastic young talent. Just to name a few, the likes of Ewan Murray, he seems able to play in any position. He a fantastic young man. Kyle Minogue as well and Stefan Torben and these guys, you could keep naming them.

“I think the future is very bright for these young players, if they put their minds to it and commit to it. But it’s a long journey and it’s very tough what’s ahead of them, but the ability is there and if they want to.”

James Woodlock has been in charge of the side since February 2021 and oversaw their All Ireland success in 2022.

Seeing the success of his former intercounty teammates in coaching, Callanan hasn’t ruled out going into coaching in the future.

“I’d love to get involved with teams in the future for sure, and I definitely will. It’s just that’s I’m still playing with the club and I’d like to give that a couple of years first, uh, a full attention.

“I won’t be staying away from the game for too long.”