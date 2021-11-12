Free entry to this weekend’s greyhound racing in Thurles & Clonmel

There’s free entry into this weekend’s greyhound racing in both the Clonmel and Thurles tracks.

It’s part of the Rásaíocht Le Chéile initiative from Greyhound Racing Ireland, to encourage people to return to their local track following the easing of covid restrictions.

There will be free admission for tonight’s racing in Clonmel, whilst the same applies for racing in Thurles on Saturday.

A race card can be bought for €2 at each track, with that money being donated to charity.

Racing correspondent Barry Drake is hoping to see good turnouts this weekend:

“The covid has been a very tough time for people over the last couple of years so we’re hoping to see maybe people who haven’t been at the track for a while head along to their local track.

“For more information on that you can check out greyhound racing Ireland or give your local track a ring.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a big hit and it’s great to see Thurles and Clonmel participating in the event.”