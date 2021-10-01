Four changes to Munster team ahead of Stormers clash

Munster’s team has been named for tomorrow’s URC clash with the DHL Stormers in Thomond Park.

The side shows four changes from last week’s side with Keynan Knox, Calvin Nash, Shane Daly and Keith Earls all coming in to the starting fifteen.

Simon Zebo drops to the bench and should he feature, he will make his 100th league appearance for Munster.

Tipperary duo Diarmuid Barron and Ben Healy are among the replacement’s for Johann Van Graan’s side.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 7.35pm.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Keith Earls, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, RG Snyman, Jack O’Sullivan, Rowan Osborne, Ben Healy, Simon Zebo.