Former Tipperay Minor Hurler believes the “best team” will win the All Ireland Final today

A former Tipperary minor hurler says the minor hurlers will need a team performance to win the final today.

James Woodlock has named a completely unchanged panel for the final after dramatically beating Galway in the semifinal.

They now face Leinster champions, Kilkenny, who defeated Clare two weeks ago.

Tipperary last beat Kilkenny in a Minor All Ireland final was in 1976.

Speaking on last nights Across the Line, one of those men, PJ Maxwell says the better team always wins on the day.

“That will hold true this weekend, what’s gone before doesn’t matter. The better team will win on the day, there’s no question about it in the wide world.

“The best team will pick up that Irish Press Cup and please God, let it be a Tipperary man”

The young Premier men needed a dying minute point from Cillian Minogue in extratime to defeat Galway in the semifinals.

Speaking ahead of the game, former Tipperary minor hurler Seamus Callanan says that moment has given the team grit and determination to build from.

“I think it’s brilliant for the players themselves to be put to the pin of their collar like that and to show their character and guts to grind out a result.

“They’ve proven it now. And in one of the biggest days, in a semifinal. I suppose they’ve proven their character.”

Throw in tonight at 5:30pm in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Tipp FM will bring full live coverage and analysis in association with John Phelan Skip Hire, Carrick on Suir.