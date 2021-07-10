Former Tipp manager said scoring enough could be a challenge for Tipp

Tipperary’s defence of their Munster football title will face a stern test tonight against All-Ireland contenders Kerry.

David Power’s men endured a poor League campaign in Division 3, but will be battling to retain their provincial crown when taking on the Kingdom in Thurles tonight.

Throw-in in Thurles is at 7pm.

Speaking on Across The Line here on Tipp FM last night, former Tipp manager Peter Creedon said that getting sufficient scores could be the bigger challenge:

“If you can get through the first twenty minutes and keep it tight at the back.

“Generally speaking, from my experience of playing Kerry and the Tipp players will know better than I do, quite often we can get it right defensively, but it’s actually getting the ball over the bar and getting scores over the other side and not trying the ball cheaply in your forward play.

“Kerry will probably play with 13 behind the ball, even though people say they’re very much an attacking team and they will counter hard and try and tackle Tipp hard and break hard.”

